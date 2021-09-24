PTS TAIWAN

Vision for a Better Future

PTS, the leading public service broadcaster in Taiwan

Founded in 1998, as an independent public service broadcaster trusted by the public, PTS aims to provide value-added quality programming services covering a wide range of categories to present the diversity and creativity in Taiwan without the intervention of commercial and political power.

Know More

History

Organization

Annual Reports

Awards and Nominations

300+

Oversea

New York Festival TV & Film Awards
Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival
Flicker′s Rhode Island International Film Festival
Slamdance Film Festival
Seoul International Women′s Film Festival
Busan International Short Film Festival
Singapore Chinese Film Festival
Cinequest Film & VR Festival
Seattle International Film Festival
Prix Jeunesse International
San Diego International Kids′ Film Festival

700+

Taiwan

金鐘獎
金馬獎
金穗獎
亞洲卓越新聞獎
高雄電影節
桃園電影節
吳舜文新聞獎
台灣國際紀錄片影展
消費者權益報導
兒少優質電視節目五星獎【年度特別獎】
曾虛白先生新聞獎暨2020年台達能源與氣候特別獎

Check More

Latest News

SEQALU: Formosa 1867 (Premiere on 14 Aug)

SEQALU: Formosa 1867 (Premiere on 14 Aug)

8 月 13, 2021 |

2021 | Mini Series 12 Episodes |  Taiwan  | Color | English SubtitlesDirected by Jui Yuan Tsao Synopsis“ SEQALU: Formosa 1867” is adapted from a historic event with a mixture of historical figures and fictional characters. It brings the audience...

Island of Mountains : Believe it or not. This is Taiwan!!!

Island of Mountains : Believe it or not. This is Taiwan!!!

4 月 3, 2021 |

2021 | Lifestyle program 4 Episodes | 48 min | Taiwan | Color | English Subtitles | Directed by Howard Cheng Synopsis This series presents young mountain climbers' life stories and the mountains that have had a profound influence on them. In it, we see the therapeutic...

Read More