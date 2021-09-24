PTS, the leading public service broadcaster in Taiwan
Founded in 1998, as an independent public service broadcaster trusted by the public, PTS aims to provide value-added quality programming services covering a wide range of categories to present the diversity and creativity in Taiwan without the intervention of commercial and political power.
SEQALU: Formosa 1867 (Premiere on 14 Aug)
2021 | Mini Series 12 Episodes | Taiwan | Color | English SubtitlesDirected by Jui Yuan Tsao Synopsis“ SEQALU: Formosa 1867” is adapted from a historic event with a mixture of historical figures and fictional characters. It brings the audience...
CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 10TH TAIWAN INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL (TICFF) – DEADLINE SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
Celebrating the 10th edition, TICFF aspires to broaden the journey by reaching out to the public through extended showcases and streaming service. The Festival is now inviting global filmmakers and production houses to participate in this grand event, with your talent...
Island of Mountains : Believe it or not. This is Taiwan!!!
2021 | Lifestyle program 4 Episodes | 48 min | Taiwan | Color | English Subtitles | Directed by Howard Cheng Synopsis This series presents young mountain climbers' life stories and the mountains that have had a profound influence on them. In it, we see the therapeutic...
